Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $530,855.84 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $530,855.84 and $253,348.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.10 or 0.07582964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.98 or 0.00969287 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

