Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires Shares of 409,722 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,812,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,429,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 75,866 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period.

COWZ stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

