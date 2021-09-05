Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,518 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,857,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

