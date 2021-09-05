Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

