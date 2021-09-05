Lendefi (new) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $12,062.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00158025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00195593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.05 or 0.07813786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.71 or 0.99724988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.00983192 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

