Lendefi Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Lendefi has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.29 million and $190,216.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00155862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00233774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.80 or 0.07883494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,318.02 or 0.99824354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.00985678 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,029 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.