LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.98. LendingTree reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $166.17. 113,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $161.14 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.11.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

