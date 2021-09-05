Lepricon (L3P) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Lepricon has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $17,343.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

