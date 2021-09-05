Lethean Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $761,912.87 and approximately $2,891.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.85 or 0.07792309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00451468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $727.17 or 0.01447399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00144270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00636710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00619948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00385668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

