Level Four Financial LLC Buys 4,455 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

