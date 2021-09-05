Level Four Financial LLC Buys 956 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

