Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 5,274,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.