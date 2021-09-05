Level Four Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.97. 7,411,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.85.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

