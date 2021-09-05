Level Four Financial LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. 391,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,755. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

