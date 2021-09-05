Level Four Financial LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $457,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 186,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

