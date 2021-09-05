Level Four Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

