Level Four Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.92. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

