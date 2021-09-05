Level Four Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,395,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 4,937,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,246. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

