Level Four Financial LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. 1,412,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.