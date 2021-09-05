Level Four Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 33,449 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,956. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.