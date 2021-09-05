Level Four Financial LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

