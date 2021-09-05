Level Four Financial LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC owned 0.68% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

CFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 11,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,292. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

