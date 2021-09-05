Level Four Financial LLC Sells 504 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. 2,484,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

