LGCY Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $948,348.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $110.06 million and approximately $948,348.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

