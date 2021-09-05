LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $235,223.92 and approximately $26.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005693 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007917 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

