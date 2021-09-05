LHT (LHT) Trading 19.8% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $236,342.51 and approximately $26.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005820 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007341 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

