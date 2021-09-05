Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $172.74 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00009438 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $117.61 million and approximately $172.74 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

