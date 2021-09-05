LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0258

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $32,070.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,668,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,339,315 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

