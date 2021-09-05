LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $27.75 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $37,455.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,773,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,445,485 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

