Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.56 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

