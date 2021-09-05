Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LQDT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $894.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

