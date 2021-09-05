Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $673,350.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $673,350.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.81 or 0.00011578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,501,773 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

