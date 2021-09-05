Liquity Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.51 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Liquity has a market cap of $55.51 million and $871,834.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00011282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,523,595 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.