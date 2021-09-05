Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $15.07 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $15.07 billion and approximately $3.70 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $225.69 or 0.00435846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.