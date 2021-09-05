Livenodes Market Cap Achieves $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019345 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

