Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $17.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.25 billion and the lowest is $17.18 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $356.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.00 and a 200-day moving average of $371.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

