Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.00. 893,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

