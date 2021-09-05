London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,068 ($105.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,811.14. The stock has a market cap of £40.84 billion and a PE ratio of 80.12. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.46%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

