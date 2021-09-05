Loopring Market Cap Reaches $681.46 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $681.46 million and $108.74 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.67 or 0.00802940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,778,657 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.