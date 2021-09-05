Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

