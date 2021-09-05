Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Triple-S Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

