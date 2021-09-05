Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

