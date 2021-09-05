Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

