Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hanger worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.25 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

