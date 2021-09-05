Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

