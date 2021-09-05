Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FormFactor worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

