Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

