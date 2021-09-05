Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iRobot worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in iRobot by 4.9% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

