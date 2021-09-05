Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Children’s Place worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE opened at $84.69 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.