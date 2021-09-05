Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,581 shares of company stock worth $5,090,431. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

